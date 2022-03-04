UBS Group AG Raises Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.
Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.