UBS Group AG Raises Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.

