Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,709 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,511 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

