ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ICL opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

