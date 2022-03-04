California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

