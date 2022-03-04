California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 76,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

