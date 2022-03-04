Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $11.20 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 215,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,375,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

