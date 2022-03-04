Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of FIS opened at $92.67 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

