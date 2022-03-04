Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $416,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

Hayward stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

