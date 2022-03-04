10,582 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

