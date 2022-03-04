Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.