Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,848 Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.55 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

