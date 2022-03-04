Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

