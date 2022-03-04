Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.49 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.