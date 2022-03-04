Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.