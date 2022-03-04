Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

