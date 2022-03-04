Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

