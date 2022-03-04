Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

