Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in 10x Genomics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of TXG opened at $74.04 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $2,189,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,865 shares of company stock worth $19,039,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.