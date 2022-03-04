Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

