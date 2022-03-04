Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $238.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.98.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

