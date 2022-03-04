Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forterra by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Forterra by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 143,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

