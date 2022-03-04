Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $138.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

