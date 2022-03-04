Millennium Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $265.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $272.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

