Millennium Management LLC Sells 29,349 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 187,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

