Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMWYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.