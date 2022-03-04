Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Announce $1.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.94. PVH reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 621.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

PVH stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. PVH has a 12-month low of $88.80 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

