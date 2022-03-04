Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.