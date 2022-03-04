Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CADMF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemesis International (CADMF)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.