Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

