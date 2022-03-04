CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

