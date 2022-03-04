Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $31.69 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.