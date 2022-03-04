Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $9,879,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

