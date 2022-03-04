BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,900 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of BRCHF opened at 0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.59. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.82.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.