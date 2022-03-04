BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,900 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of BRCHF opened at 0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.59. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.82.
BrainChip Company Profile (Get Rating)
