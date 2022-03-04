Morgan Stanley Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,764,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 522,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.27. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

