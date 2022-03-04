KeyCorp Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $312.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,726.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.99. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

