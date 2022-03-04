Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 8,238 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SQ opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $196.80. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

