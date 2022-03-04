Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $247.21

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247.21 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.80 ($3.34), with a volume of 5067643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.20 ($3.46).

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.45) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.54).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.66. The stock has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,252.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.