Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $247.21

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247.21 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.80 ($3.34), with a volume of 5067643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.20 ($3.46).
LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.45) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.54).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.66. The stock has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
