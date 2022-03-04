Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.25

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 6082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.