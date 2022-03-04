iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.76

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 66356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
