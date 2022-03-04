iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.76

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 66356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

