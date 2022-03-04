Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up to $51.77

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.77, but opened at $54.67. Shell shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 53,586 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Shell alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Shell Company Profile (NYSE:SHEL)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.