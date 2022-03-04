Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 673 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 467.39 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

