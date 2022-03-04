Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,892 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 991,163 shares of company stock worth $54,455,275. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

