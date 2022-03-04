Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 274 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.