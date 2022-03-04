Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 389,582 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,582 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period.

REVHU stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

