CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.