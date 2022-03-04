CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,952,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $143.69 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

