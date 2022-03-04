GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Director Gena L. Ashe Sells 3,527 Shares

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $10,337,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
