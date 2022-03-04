MML Investors Services LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 103.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

