Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 339.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

