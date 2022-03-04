Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,104,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX opened at $17.84 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.