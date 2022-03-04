Invesco Ltd. Has $8.58 Million Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 2,064.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,876,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.